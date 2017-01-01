View news from other Insurance sectors:
Aon to divest benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone for $4.8bn UK based global insurance broker Aon has agreed to divest its benefits administration and HR Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) platform to American private equity firm Blackstone for around $4.8bn.
Talbot Underwriting launches three enhanced Lloyd’s led terror facilities Validus' subsidiary Talbot Underwriting has launched three enhanced Lloyd’s led terror facilities in the Singapore, Latin American and Dubai markets.
US federal judge blocks $54bn Anthem-Cigna health insurance merger A US federal judge blocked health insurer Anthem from acquiring its rival Cigna, saying that the merger would result in higher costs and less competition.
Sanford Heisler files $50m class action lawsuit against MetLife Sanford Heisler and Schneider Law Firm have filed a $50m Nationwide class action lawsuit against MetLife in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut for failing to pay overtime.
RSA to dispose £834m of UK legacy insurance liabilities to Enstar RSA Group has agreed to dispose its UK legacy insurance liabilities worth £834m to Bermuda based Enstar Group.
Selman & Company acquires Vision Financial Insurance administrator Selman & Company has acquired the business and assets of third party administrator (TPA) of voluntary worksite benefits, Vision Financial Corporation.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty opens new office in London Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), has opened a new office in London.
BIBA introduces new insurance schemes management facility The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has rolled out a new facility with Accelerate Underwriting that enables members to position non-standard and niche commercial insurance schemes business with UK A rated insurance capacity.
Beazley acquires Canada's Creechurch Underwriters Beazley has acquired Canadian specialist managing general agent, Creechurch Underwriters.
Allianz agrees to buy remaining 33.5% stake in Irish subsidiary Allianz has agreed to buy the remaining 33.5% interest in Irish subsidiary not already owned by Allianz Group.
New research reveals Nordic insurers score over Europe peers According to new research compiled by Timetric’s Insurance Intelligence Center (IIC), Nordic insurers had scored over their European peers, in terms of premium growth as well as profitability since the financial crisis.
O2 becomes first mobile company in UK to offer car insurance Mobile company O2 has launched its O2 Drive proposition, along with additional telematics proposition O2 Drive – Box on Board, which helps responsible young drivers get on the road.
Markel to acquire SureTec Financia for $250m Markel has agreed to acquire SureTec for nearly $250m, inclusive of a three-year earn out.
QBE Insurance denies Allianz takeover talks QBE Insurance has denied that it is in talks with Allianz or any other parties over a potential takeover deal.
Astoria upgrades insurance agent lead platform Astoria Company has upgraded its insurance agent lead platform, AstoriaLeads.com.
