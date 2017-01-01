

1-15 of 17565 results

Aon to divest benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone for $4.8bn UK based global insurance broker Aon has agreed to divest its benefits administration and HR Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) platform to American private equity firm Blackstone for around $4.8bn.

Selman & Company acquires Vision Financial Insurance administrator Selman & Company has acquired the business and assets of third party administrator (TPA) of voluntary worksite benefits, Vision Financial Corporation.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty opens new office in London Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), has opened a new office in London.

BIBA introduces new insurance schemes management facility The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has rolled out a new facility with Accelerate Underwriting that enables members to position non-standard and niche commercial insurance schemes business with UK A rated insurance capacity.

