Aon acquires Mayfair's international benefits brokerage portfolio

Aon has closed its previously announced acquisition of the international health and benefits brokerage portfolio of Mayfair Group.

"Mayfair's expertise with Indian multinational companies and their leading operational platform, combined with Aon's world class consulting, analytics and placement capabilities will create a powerful value proposition for Indian multinational companies," said Tim Dwyer, CEO, Aon Health & Benefits Asia Pacific.

"We are excited at the opportunity to grow our offering to clients in one of our most important markets."

Mike Chopra, CEO of Mayfair Group commented, "We have been exploring opportunities to enhance our offering to clients, and Aon was the perfect fit in terms of global footprint, expertise and culture. Together with Aon we look forward to providing truly distinctive solutions to Indian multinational companies and their subsidiaries."

Source: Company Press Release