Arthur J. Gallagher buys Commercial Insurance Brokers

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Commercial Insurance Brokers based in Tulsa, Oklahoma for an undisclosed price.

Formed in 2012, Commercial Insurance Brokers is a group of insurance producers and service personnel offering a broad range of property/casualty and employee benefit products and services to energy, construction, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, professional services, nonprofit, healthcare and high-net-worth clients throughout the United States and internationally.

Brad McCrory and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of Gallagher's South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Commercial Insurance Brokers will significantly increase our Oklahoma presence and build on our existing expertise, with practice areas that align nicely with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am pleased to welcome Brad and his associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Source: Company Press Release