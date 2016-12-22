Arthur J. Gallagher buys Group Insurance Associates

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired the Metairie, Louisiana based Group Insurance Associates.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Group Insurance Associates, Inc. (GIA) is an employee benefits insurance broker that provides all lines of group benefit insurance products to small and middle-market businesses and individual clients throughout the United States.

They specialize in health, life, dental and disability coverages. Wayne Landwerlin, Glenn Hayes and their team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher's South Central employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: "GIA's team is well-known for their group expertise, market relationships and quality service.

"In addition, their Louisiana presence and their team-based sales culture will be a terrific complement to our South Central employee benefits brokerage and consulting operation. We are pleased to welcome Wayne, Glenn and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Company Press Release