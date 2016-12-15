Arthur J. Gallagher purchases Phoenix-based MW Bagnall

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired The MW Bagnall Company based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1995, The MW Bagnall Company (MWB) is an employee benefits broker and human resource consulting firm that provides employee benefits, human resource consulting services and insurance products to middle and larger-market businesses throughout the Southwestern United States.

The company specializes in developing strategic plans, designing tailored benefit programs, and providing wellness and human resource consulting to its private and public sector clients.

Mark Bagnall, Cynthia Walter and their team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher's Western employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: "MWB's team has the expertise, market relationships and quality service that we value in our acquisition partners.

"In addition, their southwestern U.S. presence and their team-based sales culture will be a terrific complement to our Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operation. We are pleased to welcome Mark, Cynthia and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Source: Company Press Release