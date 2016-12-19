Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires National Ethics Bureau

Published 19 December 2016

Insurance brokerage and risk management services firm Arthur J. Gallagher has acquired National Ethics Bureau, in Carlsbad, California.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, National Ethics Bureau, doing business as the National Ethics Association (NEA), is a national program administrator that provides insurance products and services for its association members throughout the United States.

It specializes in errors and omissions insurance coverage for business professionals such as insurance agents, investment advisors, real estate agents, tax preparers and bookkeepers. It also offers its members a variety of other association-sponsored products and services.

Japheth Smellie and his team will continue to operate from their Southern California location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher's North American affinity operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: "NEA is well-known for its strong errors and omissions program and for providing its members with high-quality products and services. They also share the same strong ethical values and culture as Gallagher.

"Their solid membership and insurance carrier relationships, national presence and depth of expertise in the E&O insurance space make them an outstanding addition to our expanding U.S. affinity operations.  We are extremely pleased to welcome Japheth and his NEA team to our growing family of Gallagher professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Insurance Brokers
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers FC Business Intelligence - Supporting Change, Growth and Success Business, technology and policy are changing faster than ever before. We provide our clients with clarity in the chaos. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.