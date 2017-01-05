Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Assurant to buy Green Tree Insurance Agency for $125m

Published 05 January 2017

Assurant has agreed to acquire Green Tree Insurance Agency from a subsidiary of Walter Investment Management for $125m in cash, with a potential earnout of up to $25m, based on future performance.

Green Tree Insurance Agency sells housing protection products, including voluntary homeowners’ and manufactured housing policies, and other insurance products.

Assurant expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, and that the acquisition will have minimal impact to Assurant’s GAAP earnings in 2017.

Assurant president and CEO Alan Colberg said: “We are building upon the strength of our 30-year history with Green Tree.

“More importantly, this acquisition enables Assurant to further its strategic focus in the housing market by expanding our voluntary offerings, through this distribution channel, to new and existing clients.”

As of Sept. 30, 2016, Green Tree Insurance Agency and the affiliated entities Assurant is acquiring in this transaction reported revenues for the nine months of approximately $31m. Assurant currently earns underwriting profits on the majority of Green Tree’s voluntary homeowners’ and manufactured housing insurance sales.

Through this acquisition, Assurant will retain its existing book of voluntary insurance for home mortgage borrowers whose loans are serviced by Walter’s subsidiary, Ditech Financial Services, and will have the opportunity to write additional voluntary business for Ditech borrowers.

Assurant expects the acquisition to improve margins on the existing block of business and generate roughly $25mof incremental annualized net earned premium and fee income in 2017, with the opportunity to grow the business over time.

Green Tree Insurance Agency will be an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Assurant with offices in Rapid City, South Dakota and St. Paul, Minnesota.



Source: Company Press Release

