News

Aviva signs ten-year general insurance deal with HSBC

Published 04 August 2017

Aviva has signed a ten-year distribution agreement in the UK with HSBC, to offer a range of general insurance products in the country.

This distribution partnership is one of the UK’s largest general insurance bancassurance deals, and presents Aviva with significant growth opportunities in this market.

HSBC customers will be able to purchase Aviva underwritten home insurance and travel insurance through the bank’s extensive mobile and online channels, the branch network and over the telephone.

The new deal builds on a former five-year agreement with HSBC to provide home and travel insurance.

Andy Briggs, CEO Aviva UK Insurance said:

“I am tremendously pleased to be announcing this new partnership with HSBC to provide customers with a wide range of general insurance products, delivered in ways which are simple and convenient for customers.

“This agreement – one of the largest ever in UK insurance – underlines Aviva’s offering and growth potential in the UK.”

The business will be supported from Aviva’s Perth partnership centre of excellence.



Source: Company Press Release

