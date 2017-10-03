Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Aviva agrees to divest Italian JV to Banco BPM

Published 03 October 2017

Aviva has agreed to sell its entire stake in its joint venture in Italy, Avipop Assicurazioni which includes its wholly owned subsidiary Avipop Vita, to Banco BPM for a consideration of €265m (£233m3), payable in cash upon completion.

This agreement follows a notification received by Aviva of Banco BPM’s intention to not renew its distribution agreement with Aviva and Aviva’s subsequent decision, announced on 25 August 2017, to exercise its put option. Aviva formed a bancassurance partnership in protection and general insurance with the former Banco Popolare in 2007.

As is customary in bancassurance arrangements, the original agreement between Aviva and Banco Popolare included an option for Aviva to sell its entire shareholding to the bank in the event of a termination of the distribution agreement.

The consideration represents 27.1 times Aviva’s share of 2016 earnings after tax4 and approximately 1.1 times Aviva’s share of the IFRS net asset value5 of the business. The transaction increases Solvency II capital by approximately £0.2bn.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 2018. Aviva’s other Italian operations are unaffected by this transaction.

At full year 2016 Aviva Italy ranked as the 7th largest insurance group in Italy benefiting from well-diversified distribution including partnerships with UBI Banca, Unicredit, Banca Popolare di Bari, a strong and growing franchise with IFAs and a distribution network of over 500 multi tied agents.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance> Claims
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance> Claims
PDM Financial Services> Retail Banking> Products> Insurance
Financial Services> Retail Banking and Lending> Products> Insurance
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers Dataflux - Data Management Technology DataFlux enables business agility and IT efficiency by providing innovative data management technology and services that transform data into a strategic asset, helping you reduce costs, optimise revenue and mitigate risks. Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.