Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Bar Harbor Bankshares to divest McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance

Published 12 October 2017

Bar Harbor Bankshares has signed a definitive agreement with Cross Insurance to sell their insurance subsidiary, McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance, a family owned and operated company headquartered in Bangor, Maine.

Cross Insurance is made up of a network of wholly-owned subsidiary insurance agencies with more than 40 offices located throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island.

“After careful analysis, the Board of Directors has made the decision to sell McCrillis & Eldredge,” said Curtis Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares.

“This transaction will provide expanded insurance options and capabilities to the customers of McCrillis & Eldredge. Additionally, it opens the door to our colleagues at McCrillis & Eldredge to a leading employer in the Industry. Simultaneously, this allows us at BHB to focus our capital and management resources on our core businesses of accepting deposits, granting loans and managing investments as a True Community Bank.”

“We could not be more pleased to have Cross Insurance purchasing McCrillis & Eldredge,” continued Simard. “Cross Insurance is family owned, locally based and provides quality insurance products at a competitive price. Their clients consider them a trusted advisor tailoring solutions to best fit their unique risk management needs.”

“As a family owned business we are committed to the communities and customers we serve. We are excited to welcome David McCrillis, Christopher Eldredge, and the entire staff of McCrillis & Eldredge to the Cross family,” said Jonathan Cross, COO of Cross Insurance.

Established in 1954, Cross Insurance has grown to become one of New England’s largest independent insurance intermediaries and the nation’s 33rd largest broker of U.S. Business, with over 40 branches and more than 800 employees.

Cross Insurance represents the region’s largest network of carefully selected suppliers which includes some of the largest national carriers in the industry, as well as New England’s leading regional insurance carriers.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Agencies
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Agencies
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.