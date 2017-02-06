Beazley acquires Canada's Creechurch Underwriters

Beazley has acquired Canadian specialist managing general agent, Creechurch Underwriters.

Since its founding in 1996, Creechurch has built a strong reputation for providing tailored insurance programmes to small and medium enterprises in a range of industries and professions, including technology, life sciences and health products, manufacturing, distribution and trades, and architects and engineers.

It also offers standalone products for cyber, management liability, commercial crime, employment practices liability, professional liability, miscellaneous errors & omissions, medical malpractice, general liability, property (including vacant property), and legal expenses.

Creechurch's 30-strong team will remain based in their existing Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver offices and continue to be led by Phil Baker who will report to Gerard Bloom, Beazley's head of international financial lines.

In 2016 Creechurch generated CAD$36m of premiums.

Gerard Bloom said: "We are delighted to welcome this highly regarded team to Beazley.

"We look forward to working together to build Beazley's presence in Canada by enhancing existing covers and providing deeper support to middle market and large risk accounts along with launching new products."

Beazley specialty lines head Adrian Cox said: "Canada has a developed insurance market well suited to the specialist liability products that we offer. Last year we launched our market leading data breach product, Beazley Breach Response, in Canada and we see significant growth opportunities across our product range."

Creechurch president Phil Baker said: "We have had a successful trading partnership with Beazley ever since we began in 1996. We are very familiar with Beazley's people, products and culture -- it's a great fit."

Source: Company Press Release