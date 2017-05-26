Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Biglari to buy Pacific Specialty Insurance

Published 26 May 2017

A subsidiary of Biglari has agreed to acquire 100% of the parent company of Pacific Specialty Insurance and its affiliated agency, McGraw Insurance from its shareholders Michael J. McGraw and John M. McGraw.

Pacific Specialty has been recognized as an industry leader in motorcycle, personal watercraft and residential property insurance. 

Biglari Holdings' subsidiary, BHIC Inc., plans to acquire Western Service Contract Corporation (parent of Pacific Specialty) and McGraw Insurance, Inc. for a purchase price of $299.5 million, consisting of $24 million in cash payable at the closing of the transaction and $275.5 million of deferred payments. $175.5 million is payable in cash over a 10-year period, and $100 million is payable by a promissory note that matures upon the death of Michael J. McGraw (or in 10 years following the closing should death occur within that time period) for the benefit of the University of Notre Dame, payable at maturity either in securities or in cash, at the election of Biglari Holdings. The interest during Mr. McGraw's lifetime is set at the rate of 6% per annum.

Sardar Biglari, Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings, said: "For over 40 years the McGraw family has built an excellent insurance business with a distinguished performance. Mike McGraw will run the company as he has in the past, an essential part of our purchase decision. A family managed business such as the one by the McGraws fits well within Biglari Holdings' collection of businesses. By becoming a constituent company of Biglari Holdings, Pacific Specialty and its affiliated agency will benefit from the parent company's strength and stability."

Mike McGraw, CEO of Pacific Specialty, said: "I am excited to join Biglari Holdings' group of companies. We are an organization committed to profitable underwriting. Sardar Biglari has built a company we are proud to be associated with. We now have a permanent home for our family business, one we have developed over the decades. I'm looking forward to running the company as CEO for as long as possible."

The ownership change will not have an impact on day-to-day operations; Pacific Specialty and its affiliated agency will operate independently of Biglari Holdings' other insurance operations. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is anticipated that the transaction will be completed in the third quarter.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Channels> Foodservice> Profit Operator
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.