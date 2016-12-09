Brit appoints Matthew Wilson as group CEO

Global specialty insurer Brit has appointed Matthew Wilson as Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 January 2017.

Upon Matthew’s appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, Mark Cloutier will become Executive Chairman of Brit. He will continue to provide leadership and support on a full time basis to Matthew and the senior management team.

Richard Ward, currently Non-Executive Chairman of Brit, will remain on the Board of Brit, assuming the role of Senior Independent Director and will continue as Chairman of Brit Syndicates Limited, Brit’s regulated entity.

Matthew began his career with Lloyd's in 1988 and joined Brit in 1999. He was appointed as CEO of Brit Global Specialty in May 2008. Matthew became a member of the Executive Management Committee in January 2009 and, in February 2015, was appointed Group Deputy CEO.

Mark Cloutier said: “I have worked with Matthew since 2011 and there is no one who knows the business better. He has the skill-set, market experience and leadership qualities to successfully take the business forward on the next stage of its journey.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Matthew in my new role as Executive Chairman, and to build upon the market-leading platform we have created at Brit.”

Matthew Wilson said: “I am honoured and excited to lead Brit, and would like to thank Mark who has been instrumental in the transformation of Brit over the last few years. Today we are a highly successful business with a clear strategy, a strong culture and a hugely supportive parent in Fairfax.

“I am pleased that Mark will continue to play a crucial role as Executive Chairman, supporting myself and the senior management team as we look forward to 2017 and beyond with confidence.”

Source: Company Press Release