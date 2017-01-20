Broker Direct joins TGSL’s panel of Open Market Rated insurers

Transactor Global Solutions Ltd (TGSL), an insurance software provider, has entered into a new partnership with Broker Direct (BD) which will have the latter join TGSL’s Open Market Rated (OMR) insurers’ panel.

Broker Direct will offer its BD Home Options scheme on a full cycle EDI basis to TGSL’s client base. This scheme offers cover for a wide range of Home insurance risks, including standard home, higher sums insured and Buy-to-Let.

Broker Direct CEO Terry Stanley said: “We are delighted to be working on our latest home product with TGSL. It will be good to be able to offer the growing number of brokers access to more choice”.

TGSL insurer relations director Simon Macray said: “We already have a great working relationship with Broker Direct and have previously worked on a number of other projects. We now welcome the opportunity to move the relationship forward and launch their OMR schemes to our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release