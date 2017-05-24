CEGA partners with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services

Insurance fraud investigation expert, CEGA Special Investigations, has partnered with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services (CTGAS) to add insurance fraud investigation services to its loss adjusting capabilities.

CEGA Special Investigations investigates all areas of insurance fraud, including household, personal accident, travel and health claims. Its collaboration with CTGAS will enable it to extend its investigative presence in the UK and to explore wider client opportunities by enhancing the CTGAS offering.

CEGA Special Investigations, established in 2008, benefits insurers by providing specialist services to reduce insurers’ losses by detecting and declining fraudulent claims, while ensuring the fast payment of genuine claims. It is a stand-along business of global medical assistance and claims management provider CEGA Group and is part of the Charles Taylor Group.

David Parker, Managing Director, London, Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services, said:

“We are delighted to be forming this mutually beneficial partnership. CEGA’s breadth of investigative experience augments our own in-depth processing expertise; producing a seamless service that will both benefit our existing clients and attract new business.

Simon Cook, Head of Technical Claims, CEGA, said:

“This progressive move is set to expand our client base and reinforce our ability to offer clients end-to-end multi-sector fraud investigation solutions both at home and abroad.

“Our success to date can be attributed to the unified skills of our in-house investigative, medical, claims and travel teams, complemented by our worldwide network of agents. We now look forward to building on this success with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services; investigating suspicious domestic and international claims thoroughly and paying genuine claimants quickly.”

Source: Company Press Release