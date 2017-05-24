Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

CEGA partners with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services

Published 24 May 2017

Insurance fraud investigation expert, CEGA Special Investigations, has partnered with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services (CTGAS) to add insurance fraud investigation services to its loss adjusting capabilities.

CEGA Special Investigations investigates all areas of insurance fraud, including household, personal accident, travel and health claims.  Its collaboration with CTGAS will enable it to extend its investigative presence in the UK and to explore wider client opportunities by enhancing the CTGAS offering.

CEGA Special Investigations, established in 2008, benefits insurers by providing specialist services to reduce insurers’ losses by detecting and declining fraudulent claims, while ensuring the fast payment of genuine claims.  It is a stand-along business of global medical assistance and claims management provider CEGA Group and is part of the Charles Taylor Group.

David Parker, Managing Director, London, Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services, said:

“We are delighted to be forming this mutually beneficial partnership.  CEGA’s breadth of investigative experience augments our own in-depth processing expertise; producing a seamless service that will both benefit our existing clients and attract new business.

Simon Cook, Head of Technical Claims, CEGA, said:

“This progressive move is set to expand our client base and reinforce our ability to offer clients end-to-end multi-sector fraud investigation solutions both at home and abroad.

“Our success to date can be attributed to the unified skills of our in-house investigative, medical, claims and travel teams, complemented by our worldwide network of agents.  We now look forward to building on this success with Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services; investigating suspicious domestic and international claims thoroughly and paying genuine claimants quickly.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Suppliers Dataflux - Data Management Technology DataFlux enables business agility and IT efficiency by providing innovative data management technology and services that transform data into a strategic asset, helping you reduce costs, optimise revenue and mitigate risks. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.