News

Cigna acquires Zurich Insurance Middle East

Published 12 July 2017

Global health services company Cigna has acquired general insurer, Zurich Insurance Middle East (SAL).

The acquisition, which was successfully completed in June marks the beginning of a new phase of operations for Cigna as the premier provider of both health and wellness services to individuals, employers and government entities across the Middle East.

With this acquisition, Cigna will operate in the UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait and Oman, further complementing its capabilities across the region.

In line with regulatory compliance, the newly acquired entity will be called ‘Zurich Insurance Middle East, a Cigna-owned company.’ The company will assume a name that aligns with the Cigna brand once all formalities have been completed.

In the Middle East region Cigna delivers group health products and services for small businesses and family-owned enterprises through to multinational companies. Through its new entity, Cigna will be able to provide even more personalized products to individuals, employers, and government entities; 24/7 customer support; multilingual call centres located across nine global locations; specialized clinical services, and access to one million medical and healthcare professionals and facilities worldwide.

Jason Sadler, President of Cigna International Markets said: “Cigna has enjoyed a strong presence in the Middle East for more than 15 years through our local partners. Today, we mark a significant new phase of our journey and commitment to the region. Cigna aims to improve the health, well-being and sense of security of our regional customers by providing full access to our global expertise and wide range of specialized healthcare benefits, products and wellness programs.”

Cigna has named Arthur Cozad, former CEO of Cigna Taiwan, as CEO for Middle East markets.

Earlier this year, Cigna opened offices at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to serve as its regional headquarters, providing management support and specialist services to its regulated entities across the GCC.

Howard Gough, CEO of Cigna for the MENA Region, Global International Private Medical Insurance (GIPMI), and Global Government segment, added: “We are witnessing a dynamic change within the GCC region’s healthcare sector, defined by regulatory reform and national agendas that prioritize the importance of quality healthcare. Cigna’s healthcare benefit products and its preventive wellness solutions meet a vital need for companies, and local and globally mobile individuals.”



Source: Company Press Release

2017> July

Non-Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
Non-Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
