Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Delaware Judge allows Cigna to exit from $54bn Anthem merger

IBR Staff Writer Published 12 May 2017

A Delaware judge has rejected Anthem's request for a preliminary injunction to block Cigna's exit from the proposed $54bn merger.

Delaware's Court of Chancery judge Travis Laster has refused Anthem's appeal of blocking the merger deal and denied its request for a preliminary injunction.

Earlier this month, Anthem has filed a petetion for a writ of certiorari with the US Supreme Court, regarding the acquisition of Cigna.

The petition has been filed seeking review of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s majority decision that would limit access to affordable care for millions of Americans and deny them more than $2bn in medical cost savings annually.

In February this year, a US federal judge blocked Anthem from acquiring its rival Cigna, saying that the merger would result in higher costs and less competition.

The proposed merger was said to form the single largest provider of medical healthcare coverage in the country. This, as per the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruling, would have left only four national carriers had the merger deal gone ahead as planned.

In the same month, Cigna scrapped the plan to merge with rival Anthem, and sued insurer for $13bn in damages because the agreement did not secure approval.

The health insurer said it was terminating the merger with Anthem after a federal judge blocked the deal over anti-competitive grounds.

In July 2015, Anthem first signed an agreement to acquire health Cigna for around $54.2bn enterprise value.

Cigna provides products and services through its operating subsidiaries, including Connecticut General Life Insurance, Cigna Health and Life Insurance, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York.

Image: A Delaware judge has denied Anthem's request for a preliminary injunction on acquisition of health insurance products provider Cigna. Photo: courtesy of everydayplus / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Personal Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
Financial Services> Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers FC Business Intelligence - Supporting Change, Growth and Success Business, technology and policy are changing faster than ever before. We provide our clients with clarity in the chaos. Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.