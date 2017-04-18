CNA launches new aging services policy forms

CNA has launched new Aging Services General Liability, Professional Liability, Umbrella and Excess policy, and Employee Benefits Liability forms.

The new policy forms were designed to better serve Aging Services Organizations and were developed to simplify policy language, create more consistency across our Healthcare-related product offerings, further enhance transparency with respect to coverage, and better serve our customers.

"The changes to our Aging Services policy forms will permit us to remain flexible in meeting our customers' needs in an evolving marketplace," said Bruce Dmytrow, Vice President, Aging Services and National Programs, CNA. "Our modernized and flexible policy forms, risk control services, risk mitigation strategies, and claim management capabilities will continue to distinguish us from our competitors in this marketplace where our customers need more than an insurance policy. Resident-centered, compassionate care remains at the heart of our customers' mission, and CNA reaffirms its commitment to provide innovative insurance solutions to meet their evolving needs."

Specific form changes include:

Easy-to-navigate design

Glossary of Defined Terms

Common Terms and Conditions that apply to all applicable coverage parts

Additional key coverages within the policy to reduce the need for policy endorsements

Flexible product and coverage solutions

Coverage offerings will remain unaffected as we deploy the new and enhanced forms.

Source: Company Press Release