Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Davies Group acquires UK-based analytics start-up ServiceTick

IBR Staff Writer Published 27 October 2017

Insurance and claims services provider Davies Group has acquired UK-based customer experience and analytics start-up ServiceTick for an undisclosed amount.

ServiceTick is a Norwich-based company that offers digital customer experience insight and intelligence, through voice and digital surveys, analytics and consulting services to its clients.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Davies' digital capabilities, including its own Surveyorship, the Cq claims platform.

Davies said the acquisition matches its strategy to help its clients in reimaging their business process and to provide solutions that centered around their core business, enabling service improvement, increase efficiency and to speed up growth.

Davies Group CEO Dan Saulter said: “Davies and ServiceTick already work together providing customer insight solutions to our mutual clients. Service Tick brings new digital capability to Davies and enables us to offer a deeper range of customer experience, complaints management and analytics capability to our insurance and highly regulated clients. We are excited to welcome Jason and his team into the group.”

This is the fourth acquisition, after private equity firm HGGC bought a majority stake in Davies Group earlier this year. In September, Davies acquired Ambant, a insurance and professional services provider and formed a new Insurance Services division.

Presently, the company claims to have added more than 50 new accounts to its operations and digital platform. It boasts a team of 1,000 insurance, claims and regulatory professionals operating across the UK & Ireland and internationally through Ambant business.

ServiceTick managing director Jason Wolfe said: “Joining a group with a clear focus on digital transformation and innovation is an exciting opportunity for ServiceTick. Davies’ client base is highly complementary to ours, and I look forward to working with Dan, Mark and the team to develop and strengthen our customer experience solutions to the market.”

Image: ServiceTick is Davies’ fourth acquisition this year. Photo: Courtesy of RK008/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Business and Consumer Services> Business Services> Services and Information> Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Insurance Brokers
PDM Financial Services> Financial Services Distributors> Insurance Brokers and Intermediaries
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers FC Business Intelligence - Supporting Change, Growth and Success Business, technology and policy are changing faster than ever before. We provide our clients with clarity in the chaos. Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.