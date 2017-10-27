Davies Group acquires UK-based analytics start-up ServiceTick

Insurance and claims services provider Davies Group has acquired UK-based customer experience and analytics start-up ServiceTick for an undisclosed amount.

ServiceTick is a Norwich-based company that offers digital customer experience insight and intelligence, through voice and digital surveys, analytics and consulting services to its clients.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Davies' digital capabilities, including its own Surveyorship, the Cq claims platform.

Davies said the acquisition matches its strategy to help its clients in reimaging their business process and to provide solutions that centered around their core business, enabling service improvement, increase efficiency and to speed up growth.

Davies Group CEO Dan Saulter said: “Davies and ServiceTick already work together providing customer insight solutions to our mutual clients. Service Tick brings new digital capability to Davies and enables us to offer a deeper range of customer experience, complaints management and analytics capability to our insurance and highly regulated clients. We are excited to welcome Jason and his team into the group.”

This is the fourth acquisition, after private equity firm HGGC bought a majority stake in Davies Group earlier this year. In September, Davies acquired Ambant, a insurance and professional services provider and formed a new Insurance Services division.

Presently, the company claims to have added more than 50 new accounts to its operations and digital platform. It boasts a team of 1,000 insurance, claims and regulatory professionals operating across the UK & Ireland and internationally through Ambant business.

ServiceTick managing director Jason Wolfe said: “Joining a group with a clear focus on digital transformation and innovation is an exciting opportunity for ServiceTick. Davies’ client base is highly complementary to ours, and I look forward to working with Dan, Mark and the team to develop and strengthen our customer experience solutions to the market.”

