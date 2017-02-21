Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Euler Hermes names new CEO for UK and Ireland operations

Published 21 February 2017

Credit insurer Euler Hermes has appointed Milo Bogaerts as CEO of its UK and Ireland operations, effective 1 April 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

He succeeds Valerio Perinelli, who has resigned for personal reasons. The position is based in London and reports to Fabrice Desnos, head of region for Northern Europe.

Bogaerts began his career at Euler Hermes Netherlands in 1997, where he held a number of positions before joining Interpolis Kredietverzekeringen, a joint venture between Euler Hermes and Achmea, in 1999. He held various management positions with Interpolis and Achmea, and rejoined Euler Hermes as CEO for the Netherlands in 2012.

He was named chairman of the Interpolis Supervisory Board in 2015, a position he held until Euler Hermes fully acquired the company in April 2016. In February 2016 he was appointed regional director for market management, commercial and distribution (MMCD) in Northern Europe, and moved to London.

He is also currently a member of the supervisory board of Euler Hermes Poland. Bogaerts holds an MBA from TiasNimbas business school in the Netherlands.

His successor in the Northern Europe MMCD role will be announced at a later date.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Risk management
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers Dataflux - Data Management Technology DataFlux enables business agility and IT efficiency by providing innovative data management technology and services that transform data into a strategic asset, helping you reduce costs, optimise revenue and mitigate risks. Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.