News

Everest Insurance launches Life Sciences practice

Published 10 April 2017

Andy Faber has joined Everest Insurance as the leader of the newly launched Life Sciences practice within the Specialty Casualty Group.

Andy, who will be based in the firm’s Boston office, will be responsible for establishing a dedicated life sciences team in the US marketplace, and bringing to market customized product solutions to support the significant complexity of this industry group. 

Andy will report directly to Connie Germano, Head of the Everest Specialty Casualty Group.

Andy joins Everest Insurance from AIG, where he had worked since 1998, having held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within the AIG organization, most recently as Vice President and Global Life Sciences Product Line Manager with the Lexington Insurance Company.

Andy earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hofstra University and he holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

Connie Germano, Head of the Everest Insurance Specialty Casualty Group commented, “We are delighted that Andy has joined Everest to lead this important initiative for us. Andy is an accomplished leader and a technically sound underwriter. Andy’s knowledge of the life sciences space, his industry and client relationships, and his marketplace reputation, will be an asset to Everest as we launch our new Life Sciences Practice.”



Source: Company Press Release

