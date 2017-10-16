FidentiaX builds world's first marketplace for tradable insurance policies

Fintech start-up fidentiaX is developing the world's first marketplace for tradable insurance policies which empowers policyholders to monetise policies on blockchain.

fidentiaX will also be setting up fidentiaX Open Source Foundation (fSOF) to proliferate the embracing of blockchain technology for the insurance industry.

In 2016 alone, the total market size for insurance premiums in the 40 OECD reporting countries was estimated to be in the north of $3.86 trillion dollars and Asia is projected to the be fastest-growing market for life insurance with an estimated real annual compounded growth rate of 10.2%.

The tradable insurance market is faced with inefficiencies such as:

Lack of awareness – Policyholders are unaware that policies are tradable assets which could be sold in the open market for a higher value. In 2015, out of the US$112 billion worth of policies surrendered in the U.S., US$57 billion (estimated 250,000 policies) could be resold.

No Recognizable Marketplace – The lack of a recognizable marketplace makes it challenging for sellers and buyers to connect.

Dependency on 3rd party – In the rare occasion where seller and buyer actually connects, parties need to place trust on a 3rd party to effect the transaction.

fidentiaX's marketplace will be a membership-based ecosystem focusing on the key stakeholders and providing the following services:

Policy ledger – Break traditional reliance on intermediaries by creating a digital ledger for policyholders.

Trustless Marketplace – Provides a platform for buyers and sellers to connect and trade policies via the blockchain.

fidentiaX will focus on building its operations within Asia before executing its global expansion strategy. Key countries within Asia are Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

