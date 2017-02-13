Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Harbor Group buys Jensen Insurance

Published 13 February 2017

Harbor Group Consulting has acquired Jensen Insurance Solutions, a provider of insurance due diligence and risk management services for lenders and equity partners.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Harbor Group is an independent insurance consultancy providing risk assessment services to some of the world’s largest lenders, business development companies, investment banks, real estate companies, and specialty finance firms.

Utilizing its proprietary methodology, analytical framework, insurance expertise and knowledge of the credit markets, Harbor Group has consulted on behalf of premier financial institutions on some of the most notable and complex commercial real estate, leveraged finance and M&A transactions.

Harbor Group ensures clients’ interests are protected in their insurance policies, that collateral and underlying assets are properly insured, and that the debt is marketable.

Jensen specializes in commercial real estate financing and due diligence services for a variety of lending transactions, including Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and balance sheet loans, as well as with lenders including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In connection with the transaction, Jensen CEO Kate Jensen-Brakohiapa, Jensen senior analyst Brady Stockwell and the Jensen team will join Harbor Group, with Jensen-Brakohiapa taking on the newly-created role of Executive Director of Harbor Group’s West Coast division.

Harbor Group president & CEO Michael S. Liebowitz said: “We are delighted to welcome Kate, Brady and the Jensen team to Harbor Group. We have long admired Jensen’s work, and look forward to leveraging our combined industry expertise to expand our offerings and services in new markets.

“The acquisition significantly expands Harbor Group’s national footprint on the West Coast, enabling the firm to better capitalize on new opportunities.”

Jensen CEO Kate Jensen-Brakohiapa said: “We are excited to join Harbor Group —a firm with a deep bench of talent and more than two decades of experience helping some of the world’s largest lenders, investment banks, and real estate companies navigate the complex web of insurance coverage analysis.

“We are confident that, with our combined expertise and resources, our clients will receive the most expansive and comprehensive access to insurance knowledge and data available in the industry today.”



Source: Company Press Release

