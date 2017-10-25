Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Hartford to buy Aetna’s US group life and disability business for $1.45bn

IBR Staff Writer Published 25 October 2017

Property and casualty insurance firm The Hartford has agreed to acquire the US group life and disability business from Aetna for $1.45bn.

The acquisition will allow Hartford to expand its group benefits distribution capabilities.

The company also expects to gain digital assets and an integrated absence management platform which can improve the experience of the company in catering to its customers.

In addition, the deal will help Hartford in advancing its distribution footprint, with an exclusive multi-year collaboration, where Aetna will offer Hartford’s group life and disability products through its medical sales team.

The Hartford chairman and CEO Christopher Swift said: “The transaction provides a unique and accretive opportunity for The Hartford to become the second largest group life and disability insurer, an important business for The Hartford with a stable risk profile, attractive returns and strong long-term growth prospects.

“The combination of these two businesses strengthens our position as a leader in the large employer market and increases our presence among midsize employer clients. It also creates new opportunities to distribute additional products to a customer base of more than 20 million people who will be insured by the combined business.”

The two companies claims that they will work together to support their mutual customers. Majority of Aetna Group Insurance employees working for the group life and disability business will be transferred to the Hartford.

The Hartford president Doug Elliot said: “The transaction combines two franchises that are both committed to high-quality products, best-in-class customer and claims service, and strong distribution partnerships. We also welcome approximately 1,800 Aetna Group Insurance employees nationwide and place great value on the talent they will bring to our company.”

 

Image: The Hartford’s CEO Christopher Swift. Photo: Courtesy of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Personal Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
Financial Services> Insurance> Accident & Healthcare> Life Personal Accident & Healthcare
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers FC Business Intelligence - Supporting Change, Growth and Success Business, technology and policy are changing faster than ever before. We provide our clients with clarity in the chaos. Suppliers Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.