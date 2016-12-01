Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Hilb Group buys Endeavor Insurance Services

Published 14 December 2016

US middle market insurance agency The Hilb Group has acquired Endeavor Insurance Services for an undisclosed price.

The transaction became effective December 1, 2016.

Based in Greenville, SC, Endeavor Insurance Services specializes in group health and employee benefits. As one of the premier health care experts throughout the Carolinas, the company takes a consultative approach to employee benefit plans.

With this acquisition, THG will expand its footprint into South Carolina with Endeavor's three offices located throughout the state. All of Endeavor's employees, including President John Adair and Chief Financial Officer Rod Fountain, are joining THG and will continue to operate under their existing name.

THG founder and CEO Robert J. Hilb said: "As we continue to grow, we are seeking partners who will advance our scope of services as a leading national insurance broker.

"Endeavor will further strengthen our benefits capabilities and increase our client base. We are excited to welcome the Endeavor team to the Hilb Group family."

John Adair said: "Joining THG provides us with an opportunity to benefit from the financial strength and resources of a national broker and to considerably enhance the services and programs that we offer to our clients and our employees.

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Endeavor, our team and our clients."



Source: Company Press Release

