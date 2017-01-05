Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Hub International acquires Mainline Insurance Brokers

Published 05 January 2017

Global insurance broker Hub International has acquired Canadian based Mainline Insurance Brokers, Indian Head Agencies, R&J McKay Agencies and Cathedral Insurance Services.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Southeastern Saskatchewan, Canada, Mainline has 16 offices throughout the province and is a property and casualty and personal lines insurance solutions provider. Doug Trapp, CEO, Mainline, will join Hub Manitoba and report to Keith Jordan, President, Hub Manitoba.

Jordan said: “We are excited to expand our geographic footprint into Southeastern Saskatchewan. The Mainline partners have built a tremendous organization of insurance professionals and experts. The partners of Mainline have been very community focused, and developed great relationships that Hub will continue to grow.

Trapp said: “The Mainline team is extremely excited to join forces with Hub. Hub’s reputation and operating philosophy were important factors in our decision to align with them. As part of Hub, we’ll draw upon the resources and expertise of an international insurance brokerage while retaining our commitment to local client and community service.”



Source: Company Press Release

2017> January

Financial Services> Insurance> Insurance Distribution> Insurance Brokers
