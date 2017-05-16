Liberty Mutual's purchase of Ironshore brings new offerings

Liberty Mutual's National Insurance operation has partnered with the recently acquired Ironshore subsidiary to introduce two new offerings for commercial insurance brokers And buyers.

"Brokers can now offer holistic account solutions that blend National Insurance's strengths in General Liability, Property, Auto and Workers Compensation with Ironshore's expertise in Professional Lines, Cyber, Environmental and other specialty lines," explains Mike Fallon, President, National Insurance, Liberty Mutual.

The benefits of the new offerings for brokers also go beyond product access, according to Shaun E. Kelly, President of Ironshore Inc. and President and Chief Executive Officer of Ironshore's U.S. Operations.

"Now brokers can easily access the combined, coordinated capabilities of Ironshore and National Insurance's Healthcare and Energy practices to submit and bind comprehensive, cost effective coverages, with the added benefit of industry leading claims and unsurpassed risk control services."

The new offerings – the first of many that will allow brokers to easily access coverages from Liberty Mutual's National Insurance and Ironshore units – address the needs of specific segments of key industries:

Healthcare – Brokers can now write a single submission to obtain joint National Insurance and Ironshore quotes for their General Liability, Property, Auto, Workers Compensation and Professional Lines, including Patient Evacuation/Expense coverages for their senior care facilities

Energy – A single submission now lets brokers quote General Liability, Auto, Workers Compensation, Lead Umbrella and Pollution coverages for mid-sized oil and gas lease operators.

