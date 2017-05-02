Liberty Mutual Insurance acquires Ironshore from Fosun International

Liberty Mutual Insurance has completed acquisition of global specialty company Ironshore from Fosun International.

The acquisition was completed after receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Liberty’s purchase price equates to $2.935 billion and is subject to post-closing adjustments. Liberty Mutual announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ironshore on December 5, 2016.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal advice to Liberty Mutual Insurance in the transaction.

Source: Company Press Release