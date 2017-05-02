Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Liberty Mutual Insurance acquires Ironshore from Fosun International

Published 02 May 2017

Liberty Mutual Insurance has completed acquisition of global specialty company Ironshore from Fosun International.

The acquisition was completed after receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. 

Liberty’s purchase price equates to $2.935 billion and is subject to post-closing adjustments. Liberty Mutual announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ironshore on December 5, 2016.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal advice to Liberty Mutual Insurance in the transaction.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines
Life Insurance & Pensions

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.