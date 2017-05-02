Liberty Mutual Insurance acquires Ironshore from Fosun International
Liberty Mutual Insurance has completed acquisition of global specialty company Ironshore from Fosun International.
The acquisition was completed after receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Liberty’s purchase price equates to $2.935 billion and is subject to post-closing adjustments. Liberty Mutual announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ironshore on December 5, 2016.
Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal advice to Liberty Mutual Insurance in the transaction.
Source: Company Press Release
Latest News
Related News
Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines
Life Insurance & Pensions
Related Dates
2017> May
Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
General Insurance> Commercial lines
Life Insurance & Pensions
Related Dates
2017> May
Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Life Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Motor
Related Insight
Suppliers Directory
Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers
General Insurance Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions
Intermediaries Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Reinsurance
Technology Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Life Insurance & Pensions
Intermediaries Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Reinsurance
Technology Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Intelligence
Analytics in Insurance Fraud: The Fight Before the Claim Published by FC Business Intelligence White Papers
A New Beginning for Outsourcing Closed-Book Insurance Policy Administration Published by Capgemini Financial Services White Papers