Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Liberty Mutual to acquire specialty lines insurer Ironshore for $3bn

IBR Staff Writer Published 06 December 2016

Liberty Mutual Insurance has agreed to acquire property and casualty insurer Ironshore from Fosun International in a deal worth about $3bn.

Founded in 2006, Ironshore which operates from three main hubs in the US, Bermuda and London had reported gross premiums written of $2.2bn last year.

It has operations in 15 countries with around 800 employees.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of next year after securing regulatory approvals and meeting customary closing conditions.

Post acquisition, Ironshore will retain the same management team and brand. It will be part of the larger Liberty Mutual organization, which is increasing its specialty lines operations.

Liberty Mutual Insurance chairman and CEO David Long said: “Ironshore has a track record of profitably underwriting global and diverse specialty risks insurance and is an ideal complement to Liberty Mutual, providing additional scale, expertise, innovation and market relationships to our $5 billion Global Specialty business.”

Purchase price of Ironshore is equivalent to 1.45 times its actual tangible book value as of year-end 2016. It will be subject to closing price adjustments.

Ironshore CEO Kevin H. Kelley said: “The combination of Ironshore and Liberty Mutual is a win-win proposition and value creating for both companies.

“Ironshore will become part of another ‘A’ rated company with a global reach, a strong balance sheet, wide client base and a much greater capacity to drive profitable growth.”

Liberty Mutual operates from 800 offices spread across 29 countries with a workforce of over 50,000.

Last month, Liberty Mutual reported its net written premium in the third quarter of this year increased 6.1% to $9.309bn compared to the same period last year.

Image: Liberty Mutual Insurance global headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: courtesy of User54871 and Commons.wikimedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Other
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers Dataflux - Data Management Technology DataFlux enables business agility and IT efficiency by providing innovative data management technology and services that transform data into a strategic asset, helping you reduce costs, optimise revenue and mitigate risks. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.