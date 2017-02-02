Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Markel to acquire SureTec Financia for $250m

Published 02 February 2017

Markel has agreed to acquire SureTec for nearly $250m, inclusive of a three-year earn out.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including insurance regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

Following the acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit, with John T. Knox, Jr., SureTec's current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, leading his seasoned team in his current capacity. The operating unit will become part of Markel's Specialty division and US Insurance segment.

Markel Co-CEO Richard R. Whitt said: "We are very excited to have John and the SureTec team join Markel. Since its start in 2002, SureTec has grown its surety business prudently and profitably with a diversified product and geographic mix.

“It has become a top 20 player in the surety market nationwide through its offerings of contract, commercial, and court bonds. As with all our acquisitions, we look forward to exploring opportunities to profitably grow the business."

SureTec chairman and CEO John T. Knox, Jr. said: "We could not be happier to be joining Markel. I look forward to leading what will become Markel Surety and building upon SureTec's success while benefiting from Markel's financial strength and (re)insurance capabilities, which will position us to better serve our customers and grow our business."

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor to Markel. Locke Lord served as legal advisor to SureTec.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Services> Underwriting
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Capgemini Financial Services - Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Service Capgemini, one of the world’s foremost providers of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, enables its clients to transform and perform through technologies.Capgemini provides its clients with insights and capabilities that boost their freedom to achieve superior results through a unique way of working, the Collaborative Business Experience™. Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Suppliers ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.