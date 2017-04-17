Munich Re launches underwriting training program

Munich Re, US (Life) has launched a new underwriting training program to nearly 1,000 life insurance underwriters at the Association of Home Office Underwriters Annual Conference in San Diego, California.

At the core of the training offerings is a library, which currently contains over 70 videos covering the key risk factors in frequently seen medical impairments, non-medical avocations and emerging trends. There is also a comprehensive section on financial underwriting.

Each of the training topics features research from Munich Re medical directors and a team of specialized underwriters.

The videos, which are typically two to five minutes in length and focus on a single subject, are created and presented by underwriters.

Bill Moore, vice president, underwriting and medical commented, “We feel the personalization of the training videos will help clients put a face with a name and know who to reach out to with questions.”

Moore further commented, “Munich Re is committed to filling the training needs of our clients. These videos represent a step forward in providing easily accessible, concise information to underwriters, whether they are new and need basic training, or experienced and want a refresher.

Regardless of experience level, these videos provide an effective tool for companies striving for consistent, high quality underwriting decisions.”

The library is housed in the EDGE underwriting manual, which is available to Munich Re customers across North America.

Munich Re underwriters are continually adding new subjects to the library, which currently covers medical subjects such as breast cancers, heart disease, elevated A1c, and sleep apnea, and non-medical subjects such as motor vehicle racing and foreign travel.

“Staying on top of emerging trends is a constant challenge for underwriters,” said Moore.

“Our library currently houses nine modules focused on emerging trends such as the use of Truvada to prevent HIV infection, bariatric surgery, and medical and recreational marijuana use. I’m proud of the quality research our underwriters have done and their distillation of complex topics into easily understood, short presentations.”

