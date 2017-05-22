RSG Underwriting establishes new claims adjusting firm

RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) has established Smooth Waters, an independent marine insurance consultancy and claims adjusting company as part of its Marine Practice.

Smooth Waters, LLC (Smooth Waters) serves as a consulting and claims adjusting company for the energy and marine marketplace, helping clients navigate the complexities of marine insurance.

In an effort to support their recently formed Marine Practice, RSGUM combined the decades of experience in claims handling and adjusting brought by Trident Marine Managers with their existing in-house talent and expertise residing in SafeWaters Underwriting Managers.

Smooth Waters consistently tailors individual loss control services for clients, ranging from yachts, marine terminals, shipyards, manufacturers and logistics operations through large infrastructure projects (project cargo) operations.

Using such in-house expertise combined with their extended network of vendors (marine surveyors, engineers and security consultants), Smooth Waters effectively works with clients to minimize losses. Smooth Waters considers whether each claim has the potential for litigation, and every claim is handled with the defense strategy in mind.

Jorge Pecci, Head of RSGUM’s Marine Practice and President and CEO of SafeWaters, commented, “We are committed to delivering a value added proposition focused on proactive loss prevention and premier claims services. The formation of Smooth Waters allows us to go beyond traditional risk assessments by working alongside clients and brokers to develop custom-made solutions to address business and asset protection needs.”

David Kish, Vice President of Smooth Waters, LLC and VP of Claims at Trident Marine, added, “Trident Marine has adjusted marine claims for over 30 years. Our emphasis is on delivering an unsurpassed level of customer service and maintaining a smooth and uneventful claims process. The formation of Smooth Waters allows us to bring this expertise to clients via a formalized approach.”

Source: Company Press Release