Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

RSG Underwriting establishes new claims adjusting firm

Published 22 May 2017

RSG Underwriting Managers (RSGUM) has established Smooth Waters, an independent marine insurance consultancy and claims adjusting company as part of its Marine Practice.

Smooth Waters, LLC (Smooth Waters) serves as a consulting and claims adjusting company for the energy and marine marketplace, helping clients navigate the complexities of marine insurance.

In an effort to support their recently formed Marine Practice, RSGUM combined the decades of experience in claims handling and adjusting brought by Trident Marine Managers with their existing in-house talent and expertise residing in SafeWaters Underwriting Managers.

Smooth Waters consistently tailors individual loss control services for clients, ranging from yachts, marine terminals, shipyards, manufacturers and logistics operations through large infrastructure projects (project cargo) operations.

Using such in-house expertise combined with their extended network of vendors (marine surveyors, engineers and security consultants), Smooth Waters effectively works with clients to minimize losses. Smooth Waters considers whether each claim has the potential for litigation, and every claim is handled with the defense strategy in mind.

Jorge Pecci, Head of RSGUM’s Marine Practice and President and CEO of SafeWaters, commented, “We are committed to delivering a value added proposition focused on proactive loss prevention and premier claims services. The formation of Smooth Waters allows us to go beyond traditional risk assessments by working alongside clients and brokers to develop custom-made solutions to address business and asset protection needs.”

David Kish, Vice President of Smooth Waters, LLC and VP of Claims at Trident Marine, added, “Trident Marine has adjusted marine claims for over 30 years. Our emphasis is on delivering an unsurpassed level of customer service and maintaining a smooth and uneventful claims process. The formation of Smooth Waters allows us to bring this expertise to clients via a formalized approach.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Marine, Aviation & Transit (MAT)
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Marine, Aviation & Transit (MAT)
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ReadSoft - One Entry Point for All Your Incoming Business Documents ReadSoft creates and markets software and services for document process automation. This means automating document processes such as data entry, information verification, document workflows, e-invoicing etc. Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Suppliers FC Business Intelligence - Supporting Change, Growth and Success Business, technology and policy are changing faster than ever before. We provide our clients with clarity in the chaos. Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.