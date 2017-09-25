Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty purchases RateGenius Insurance Agency

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has acquired RateGenius Insurance Agency, an affiliate of RateGenius, based in Austin, Texas.

Serving all of Texas for almost 10 years now, they have been offering the perfect combination of high quality products and excellent customer service throughout the country.

RateGenius Insurance provides auto, home, boat, and life insurance products from a network of 20+ top lenders and insurance providers at the lowest prices. With local and national carriers at their disposal, their proven success will strengthen Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty's presence across the nation.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States.

With the addition of RateGenius Insurance Agency, Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. will continue to reach new and current clients by helping them protect their most important valuables with not only the right insurance, but with the right service for each client. SHP&C offers:

Homeowner's Policy

Automobile Insurance

Renter's Policy

Private Client

Umbrella Coverage

Commercial and Employee Coverage

Personal Liability Coverage

Marshal Seeman, President of Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty stated, "The acquisition of RateGenius's insurance division will be a key addition to our technology platform."

Brett Williams, Vice President added, "We are excited to be bringing Justin and the team onboard and are poised to immediately expand on their model."

Eric Holtz, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, commented, "We will be able to concentrate additional production for our digital marketing campaigns by building onto the talented team already in place in Austin."

