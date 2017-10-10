SJL Insurance Services achieve Lloyd’s broker status

SJL Insurance Services has achieved Lloyd’s Broker accreditation and also formed a new London markets division.

SJL Insurance Services have enjoyed phenomenal growth every single year since owner Simon Lancaster started the company, with nothing but an ambitious dream, enthusiasm and a blank sheet of paper in his spare bedroom back in 2001.

This year has seen SJL accelerate this growth significantly. Having targeted 30% growth this year, they have already recorded impressive growth of over 45%! This has seen them now grow to well beyond 50 staff, further add a number of their own new products and also significantly expand their various distribution channels both in the UK and abroad (Where they are growing strongly, particularly in both Africa and the Middle East).

To enable them to facilitate and also further drive this rapid UK and worldwide growth, SJL have just achieved the much sought after Lloyd’s Broker accreditation and also formed a new London markets division.

Commenting on these announcements, SJL’s founder and owner Simon Lancaster said:

‘We have made huge strides forward over the last 16 years, but these are undoubtedly the most exciting and significant so far. Having been working on it for well over a year we are delighted to have accomplished becoming a Lloyds broker. It provides us with unique and exclusive status along with direct access to the essential and wide London market. We intend to utilise this to help kick on and achieve our further lofty ambitions.

To accommodate this we have recently taken the keys on our new City of London office, which is located in London’s financial district on Leadenhall Street. Whilst Worcester will remain our HQ and house all back office functions, we felt that it was important to have this presence in the heart of the world’s leading insurance and financial marketplace.

We have also recruited Tom Wood to head up this new division for us. Tom brings vigour and a wealth of Lloyd’s and London market experience with him, having previously worked for a leading Lloyd’s syndicate and also at another Lloyd’s brokers in their non marine dept.

Source: Company Press Release