Talbot Underwriting appoints cyber team

Validus Holdings' subsidiary Talbot Underwriting has appointed a team of cyber underwriters.

Phil Mayes joins the team as Senior Class Underwriter, and Gillian Anderson joins the team as Class Underwriter.

Phil Mayes has more than 25 years of experience in insurance, primarily in the cyber and technology sectors. Phil most recently served as Class Underwriter, Cyber and Technology E&O at ANV Syndicates, and he previously held senior roles with Lockton Companies and Zurich Global Corporate.

Gillian Anderson has extensive experience in the insurance sector, having held roles at JLT Specialty, Willis UK, CFC Underwriting and most recently ANV Syndicate 1861, specializing in cyber, technology and media.

Talbot chief underwriting officer James Skinner said: “As Talbot continues to develop its cyber offering, it is essential that we bring in talented individuals with deep expertise in the sector, building on our studies in this area with Cambridge University.

“I am delighted to welcome Phil and Gillian to the firm and am confident that their experience and knowledge will be invaluable to Talbot and our clients as we build and refine our cyber offering.”

Source: Company Press Release