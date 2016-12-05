Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
Insurance Business Review
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | News
News

Talbot Underwriting appoints cyber team

Published 05 December 2016

Validus Holdings' subsidiary Talbot Underwriting has appointed a team of cyber underwriters.

Phil Mayes joins the team as Senior Class Underwriter, and Gillian Anderson joins the team as Class Underwriter.

Phil Mayes has more than 25 years of experience in insurance, primarily in the cyber and technology sectors. Phil most recently served as Class Underwriter, Cyber and Technology E&O at ANV Syndicates, and he previously held senior roles with Lockton Companies and Zurich Global Corporate.

Gillian Anderson has extensive experience in the insurance sector, having held roles at JLT Specialty, Willis UK, CFC Underwriting and most recently ANV Syndicate 1861, specializing in cyber, technology and media.

Talbot chief underwriting officer James Skinner said: “As Talbot continues to develop its cyber offering, it is essential that we bring in talented individuals with deep expertise in the sector, building on our studies in this area with Cambridge University.

“I am delighted to welcome Phil and Gillian to the firm and am confident that their experience and knowledge will be invaluable to Talbot and our clients as we build and refine our cyber offering.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Services> Underwriting
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers Kofax - Increasing the Value of Information for Insurance Organisations and Customers Kofax enables insurance companies to optimise mission critical processes, such as claims processing, records management, accounts payable, customer service, and more, resulting in increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and risk, improved customer service and cash management, by delivering an enterprise capture platform to automate document driven business processes. Suppliers Icon - Process Integrated Document Generation and Output Management Many years of project experience - mainly in the environment of the process-integrated document creation - led to the development of the DOPE product suite in 1999, initially as an extension or rather as a replacement of the IBM text processing system ASF, which is used by major corporate clients. Suppliers Initiate Systems - Master Data Management Initiate Systems is a recognised leader in master data management (MDM) solutions. Our software provides a comprehensive view of a customer, household, company, policy and other entities by accurately identifying relevant records across disparate sources. Suppliers

Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.