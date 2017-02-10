Talbot Underwriting launches three enhanced Lloyd’s led terror facilities

Validus' subsidiary Talbot Underwriting has launched three enhanced Lloyd’s led terror facilities in the Singapore, Latin American and Dubai markets.

In response to the increasing demand for this distinctive coverage, these Facilities offer a full range of political violence perils, including war coverage.

The Facilities are led by Talbot with capacity provided by Sompo Canopius for the Singapore Facility and by Sompo Canopius, Navigators and Neon for the Latin American and Dubai Facilities. The Facilities will write terror risk of up to $150m on any one risk in Singapore and $175m on any one risk in both Latin America and Dubai.

Talbot Political Violence global practice leader Steven Tebbutt said: “The threat of terror is an ever increasing issue our clients face today."

He added, “In response to the increasing demand, these facilities have been tailored with broader cover and increased capacity to enable us to provide solutions and enhanced limits to our clients.”

Talbot also recently announced the successful launch of the only Lloyd’s led consortium for nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological (NBCR) terrorism.

Source: Company Press Release