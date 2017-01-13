World Insurance acquires A Berne Insurance

World Insurance Associates closed its acquisition of A Berne Insurance of Old Bridge in New Jersey.

A Berne Insurance, family owned and operated since 1955, provides insurance services to families, businesses, and individuals in New Jersey. They combine products provided by the most respected insurance providers into a package that meets the personal and business needs of their clients.

World Insurance Associates co-founder Rich Eknoian stated: "A Berne Insurance has a long history of educating and advising their clients as if they were family. We look forward to continuing that tradition as the Berne team joins our family at World Insurance Associates."

A Berne Insurance president Gregg Berne said: "We are excited to join the World Insurance team and hope to provide an even higher level of trust, knowledge, and experience to our customers."

World Insurance Associates is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. It offers extensive, cost-effective personal and business insurance solutions in 41 states and specializes in insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties, and high net worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries.

World Insurance Associates began business in 2012 and now serves more than 15,000 customers from 8 offices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. It has completed 19 acquisitions, has current run rate revenue over $14m, and places more than $100m per year in annual premiums.

Source: Company Press Release