News

XL Catlin introduces active assailant, loss of attraction and threat insurance solution

Published 15 December 2016

XL Catlin's insurance operations unveiled its Active Assailant, Loss of Attraction and Threat (ALT) insurance solution which responds to the impact caused by terrorism or an active assailant attack or the threat of an attack directed on the operations of businesses and public service providers.

XL Catlin Crisis Management chief underwriting officer Stephen Ashwell said: "We are constantly evaluating our coverages and looking for ways our solutions can evolve. Unfortunately, the methods attackers use are changing and while there are several coverages available in the market already, many do not address the broad range of issues and impacts associated with these events.

“Our solution seeks to address this with significant capacity of USD 35m for Active Assailant and USD 25m for Loss of Attraction and Threat."

There are three components which make up the ALT solution:

Active Assailant – for when a physical attack results in injury to people at the affected location, business interruption and property damage. Here the solution covers medical and counselling expenses, damage to property and business interruption costs. Additionally the solution covers expenses for closure of premises, denial of access and relocation costs as well as public relations fees.

Loss of Attraction – for when an attack occurs within 1km of the insured premises or at a pre specified attraction, causing loss of profit without any property damage to the insured premises.

Threat – for when a threat of a malicious act to cause damage to people or property at an insured location has a knock on effect on the operations of the insured. Here the solution provides business interruption and security costs.

The solution is underwritten out of the UK, U.S. and Singapore, and includes access to leading specialist risk and business intelligence consultancy S-RM. The firm helps clients to evaluate their security risks and identify the most effective way to address them.



Source: Company Press Release

